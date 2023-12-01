Amir Highlights Qatar's Active Role As Partner In Global Work On Climate

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed today that the State of Qatar is an active partner and player in international work on climate, adding that the country will continue to honour its commitments to combat the negative and dangerous repercussions of climate change.

HH the Amir said in a post on X that he participated today in COP28 in Dubai and thanked his brother the President of the United Arab Emirates HH Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for hosting the conference.

