NHRC Chairperson Calls For Holding Israeli Occupation Accountable For Crimes Against Palestinians

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) HE Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah urged for effective Arab and international pressures to uphold international law and humanitarian law in holding the Israeli occupation accountable for the crimes and genocide committed against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

In a statement today marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Al Attiyah called for genuine efforts to halt the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and compel the occupation to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza without restrictions or conditions.

She urged for reinforced Arab stances supporting Qatar's mediation efforts, aiming for a comprehensive cessation of war crimes against the residents of Gaza. She noted that the war that commenced on October 7 last year resulted in tens of thousands of civilian casualties, more than 1.7 million displaced individuals, in addition to causing an unprecedented humanitarian and health catastrophe.

Al Attiyah commended the efforts of the Arab Network of National Human Rights Institutions and its regional and international actions, starting with the convening of an emergency general assembly. The most recent was the meeting with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, resulting in the latter's visit to the Rafah Crossing to witness firsthand this humanitarian disaster and the blatant violation of all human rights in Gaza.

The Chairperson of NHRC proposed joint collaboration between the Arab Network and the relevant UN Committees, noting that this partnership aims to redefine the Gaza conflict as a pivotal event, initiating an actionable plan that empowers Palestinians to exercise their fundamental rights. Her Excellency noted that these rights include self-determination free from external interference, national sovereignty, and the return to homes and properties from which they were displaced.