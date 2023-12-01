Qatar Participates In International Food Security Conference In Beijing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: Qatar participated in the international conference on food security in the Chinese capital, Beijing.

Representing Qatar at the conference was a delegation led by the Minister of Municipality HE Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie.

The conference discussed the role of trade in securing adequate food for the world's population, the importance of transparency in the food supply chain, and the impact of free trade on agriculture and rural development. There was an exhibition held on the sidelines of the conference, focusing on modern agricultural technology, new technologies used in smart cities, and their application in food security.

HE Minister Al Subaie toured the accompanying exhibition, one of the largest international exhibitions specializing in agriculture and food. It encompasses various food and animal products, forestry, fruit tree cultivation, animal husbandry, and gardening.

The exhibition emphasizes climate protection, addressing sustainability, preservation of natural resources, and production methods.