New Investor Ideas In AI - (CSE: AIG) (CSE: READ) (CSE: RAIL) (Nasdaq: TALK) (NASDAQ: WAVD)

DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO ) provides Artificial Intelligence based platforms for protection against advanced threats such as drones and autonomous systems. We offer customers bespoke counterdrone (or counter-UAS) and electronic warfare solutions and off-the-shelf products designed to suit a variety of terrestrial, maritime or airborne platforms. Our customers include military, intelligence community, Government, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, and airports globally.

Genesis AI (CSE:AIG ; OTC:AIGFF ) is a proprietary generative AI model in development, building digital twins for real-world natural resources applications. Digital twins can be manipulated and studied in computer generated worlds, with the influence of deep machine learning and neural networks, providing disruptive real-world problem solving. Genesis AI Corp. is pursuing opportunities in the precision geospatial, forestry analytics, mining exploration, carbon sector through AI. The company is also developing tools to help predict forest fire behavior, speed up response times when it most counts, and build more resilient forests through effective management.

Legible Inc . (OTCQB: LEBGF ; CSE: READ ) is a groundbreaking, mobile-centric global company specializing in eBooks and audiobook entertainment, boasting a market opportunity exceeding billions of dollars. Legible's extensive partnerships encompass four of the Big 5 Publishers and the world's largest eBook distributor, enabling it to seamlessly deliver over 2 million eBooks and audiobooks, effectively transforming any smart device into a dynamic library and eBookstore. AI & Multimedia Content: Legible's Unbound membership service will include access to brand-new digital reading entertainment products featuring enriched multimedia content and interactive AI within groundbreaking new eBooks published exclusively by Legible.

Odysight (OTCQB: SCTC ) is pioneering the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with its visualization and AI platform. Providing video sensor-based solutions for critical systems in the aviation, transportation, and energy industries, Odysight leverages proven visual technologies and products from the medical industry. Odysight's unique video-based sensors, embedded software, and AI algorithms are being deployed in hard-to-reach locations and harsh environments across a variety of PdM and CBM use cases. Odysight's platform allows maintenance and operations teams visibility into areas which are inaccessible under normal operation, or where the operating ambience is not suitable for continuous real-time monitoring.

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL ) is a cloud-based Generative AI platform for Software Developers and Teams that practice Agile Project Management. Our Generative AI Co-Pilot solutions have been purposely built with a single goal in mind, to help Software Developers and Agile practitioners save time on redundant tasks, improve productivity, drive down costs and accelerate developer velocity. The Company's proprietary AI technology, designed to empower innovation and enhance quality, is accessible on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace

Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK ) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall healthcare and should be available to everyone. Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services from self-guided products to individual and couples therapy, in addition to psychiatric treatment and medication management. With Talkspace's core psychotherapy offering, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed providers across all 50 states and can choose from a variety of subscription plans including live video, text or audio chat sessions and/or asynchronous text messaging. All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Talkspace covers approximately 113 million lives as of September 30, 2023, through our partnerships with employers, health plans, and paid benefits programs.

VERSES AI Inc . (OTCQB: VRSSF ; NEO: VERS ) is a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation artificial intelligence solutions. Our flagship offering, GeniusTM, is inspired by natural systems and human cognition. Genius can adapt, learn and integrate with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers' open spatial web standard P2874. Key features of GeniusTM include generalizability, spatial web standards integration, predictive queries, real-time adaptation and an automated computing network. Built on open standards, GeniusTM transforms disparate data into knowledge models that foster trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature.

WaveDancer, Inc . (NASDAQ: WAVD ) has been servicing federal and commercial customers since 1979. WaveDancer is in the business of developing and maintaining information technology ("IT") systems, modernizing client information systems, and performing other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizationsFirefly is a pioneering AI company developing innovative neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. BNATM is a scalable cloud-based platform built on the company's extensive proprietary database of standardized, high-definition EEG recordings, including behavioral data. Firefly's biomarker discovery AI platform further exploits the database to discover useful biomarkers for clinicians and pharmaceutical companies. With a focus on developing state-of-the-art technologies that bridge the gap between neuroscience and clinical practice, Firefly is dedicated to transforming brain health by advancing diagnostic and treatment approaches.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

