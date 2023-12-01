Mining Stock News: Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) Announces Further Strategic Addition Of Claims, Extending The TREO Property

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) announces that it has acquired two additional claims (the "Claims") adjacent to its TREO Property. These claims are a further strategic addition to its TREO Property. Prior to this acquisition, the Company held 15,948 hectares, and the Scott claims added an additional 338 hectares, bringing the total TREO land package to 16,286 hectares and 40 claims.

"The northern claim was added, as its close proximity to historic drill results with known mineralization makes it a highly prospective piece. The southern claim block, which is situated adjacent to the claim block acquired recently by Defense Metals, is both strategic from a mine-development perspective as well as for its exploration potential. Together, the two groups solidify our foothold in the district and present us with further opportunities to create value on the project as a whole. We look forward to exploring these areas in the upcoming exploration season," stated Reagan Glazier, the Company's CEO.

The Claims have been purchased from Steven Scott through a payment of $5,000 and the issuance of 20,000 common shares of the Company. These shares are subject to a four-month hold period.

The Company is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., which owns 40 rare earth mineral claims (the "TREO Property") and holds an option on the EBB nickel-cobalt property, all of which are located in British Columbia, Canada.

