Jordanian Field Hospital Receives Patients In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 1 (Petra)-- The Jordanian Private Field Hospital/2 staff in the southern Gaza Strip commenced receiving patients in the southern Gaza Strip to provide them with the necessary medical and therapeutic services.Due to the Israeli aggression that was resumed today, the medical staff at the Jordanian hospital conducted significant surgeries, gave emergency first aid, and admitted several patients to intensive care.Following the Israeli occupation forces' return to military operations in the Gaza Strip, medical professionals also attended to several cases of premature babies, providing them with the appropriate medical care.