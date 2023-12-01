UAE Announces $30-Billion Fund For Global Climate Solutions At COP28

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Dubai, Dec. 1 (Petra)-- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a $30-billion fund for global climate solutions on the second day of COP28, Khaleej Times reported.The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took to X to make the announcement."When we committed to hosting COP28, we committed to bringing the world together to provide practical solutions to the challenge of climate change. Given that one of the biggest obstacles to global climate action is the lack of financing in an accessible and affordable manner, today during the World Climate Action Summit we announced the establishment of a $30 billion fund for climate solutions worldwide, to bridge the climate financing gap and facilitate access to it at an affordable cost."