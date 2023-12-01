Ceasefire Collapses: Renewed Israeli Attacks Claim Lives In Gaza, Ending Fragile Truce

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza/ PNN /

Palestinian Medical Sources: Nearly 100 Killed, Dozens Injured in Ongoing Israeli Bombardment Across Gaza Strip Today"

On the 56th day of the Israeli war on Gaza, the temporary ceasefire in Gaza ended with no news of its extension. Israeli aircraft hover over Gaza, and military vehicles fire in the northwestern besieged sector.

A number of Palestinian citizens were killed and others injured in a renewed Israeli shelling by land, sea, and air in various areas of the Gaza Strip after the end of the seventh day of the temporary truce.

Medical sources reported that two infant girls from the Beltaji and Lulu families were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Ashqoula area and the Shujaiya neighborhood in Gaza City.

They added that around 20 wounded people arrived at Al-Maqsadani Hospital due to the continuous Israeli shelling in several neighborhoods of Gaza City.

They noted that four citizens were killed and others injured in a strike targeting the Adwan family's house in the western market area in the center of Rafah city in southern Gaza.

Local sources stated that the Israeli artillery fired several shells at homes in western Gaza City, while Israeli forces opened fire with heavy machine guns in several neighborhoods of Gaza City.

They further mentioned that Israeli planes targeted the town of Abasan east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, and artillery shelled the eastern areas of the central governorate and Khan Yunis in the southern sector.

They pointed out that Israeli planes bombed a house in the Abu Iskandar area northwest of Gaza City and shelled a house belonging to the Ajla family in the Ashqoula area in the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City, resulting in the injury of two women and two children.

Israeli planes also targeted a house in the Yibna camp in Rafah in the southern sector, and naval and artillery bombardment indiscriminately hit the coasts of Gaza City, Nusairat, Zawaida, and areas northwest, east, and west of central Gaza.

The Israeli occupation forces launched a series of intense raids targeting various areas in northern Gaza, coinciding with random artillery shelling in the majority of neighborhoods in Gaza City and the northern and central regions.

The surroundings of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern sector witnessed several raids, and Israeli planes targeted the Nuseirat camp and the Maghraqa area south of Gaza City with fierce airstrikes.

The skies of the Gaza Strip witnessed intensive reconnaissance aircraft flights.

