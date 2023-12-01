“Qatar Is An Important Partner,” Brazil’S Lula Says

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Doha – The Amiri Diwan Palace was the stage for the meeting between the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in Doha this Thursday morning (30). At the bilateral meeting, the leaders discussed increasing investment opportunities, expanding and diversifying foreign trade, partnering for the organization of the G20 summit – to take place in Brazil next year – geopolitical issues in the Middle East, and world peace.

In a press conference after the meeting, outside the Ritz-Carlton Doha, where he was staying, Lula said the meeting with the emir was significant for two reasons.“Firstly, because Brazil is once again participating in global geopolitics and Qatar is an important partner – it is important to remember that, when I came here for the first time, we had a trade balance worth USD 36 million, and now it is at USD 1.6 billion, with the potential for a lot of investment from Qatar, especially in new oil exploration research, reforestation of the country, and the maintenance of low-carbon agriculture. They are very interested, especially at this time when Brazil is making a swift energy transition,” he declared.

Al-Thani: Interest in strengthening commercial ties

The emir said he was interested in expanding bilateral investments and accepted an invitation from President Lula to visit Brazil in 2024 and to assist the Brazilian presidency of the G20, which begins this Friday, December 1.

Al-Thani said there is a deficit of leaders in the world and that the Qataris were very happy with Lula's return to the presidency of the Republic, seen as hope both for the Americas and the whole international stage. The emir also conveyed greetings from his father, Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani.

Lula's second reason for visiting Doha“was to praise Qatar because it played an important role in the repatriation of Brazilians who were in the Gaza Strip. There are still Brazilians there, and concerning a hostage who could be released in the coming days, I came to thank him,” declared Lula. According to the government, the hostage in question is a Brazilian with dual nationality.

Brazil and Qatar will celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2024. The story began in 1974, three years after Qatar's independence. The strengthening of the bilateral relationship has been maintained with periodic meetings and political consultations.

Qatar has a diversified investment portfolio in Brazil worth around USD 7 billion. Under Brazil's Investment Partnership Program (PPI), Qatar is the fifth leading investor, with expected investments of up to USD 10 billion.

COP28

Speaking to the press in Doha, Lula talked about the prospects for COP28, which began this Thursday in Dubai.“We are going to COP28 to discuss the preservation of the Amazon rainforest and see if rich countries are willing to effectively invest in forest countries to keep the forests standing and for people to have breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day because underneath every treetop there lives a Brazilian citizen,” he declared.

The president also said he is proposing the creation of a permanent fund.“To keep the planet inhabitable and everyone comfortably well – not just to help stop deforestation [which is necessary] – to keep the forest standing forever, and to try to afforest those places that no longer have forests. In the case of Brazil, we have more than 40 million degraded lands that we can recover, not just to grow food, but to afforest with the wood we want,” he said.

Lula said the government has a prominent investment program in renewable green energy and another program to recover degraded lands.“I think the COP discussion may not be decisive, but we will have to change the game so people will learn that the planet is not playing – the planet is warning: Take care of me; otherwise, it is you who will lose,” he declared.

The president arrived in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, this afternoon. Lula's appointments at the COP28 will occur this Friday and Saturday (December 1 and 2).

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

Ricardo Stuckert/Brazilian President's Office Ricardo Stuckert/Brazilian President's Office

