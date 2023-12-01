Local Revenues Increased By JD439 Million In First 9 Month Of 2023, Covering 91.2% Of Expenditure - Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Local revenues in the first nine months of 2023 increased by JD439 million, reaching a total of JD6.518 billion compared with the same period in 2022, when they covered 91.2 per cent of current expenditure, according to official figures.

The Ministry of Finance said on Thursday said that the increase was the result of a rise in tax revenues by JD233.6 million and a growth in non-tax revenues by JD205.4 million.

A ministry's report, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, attributed the increase in tax revenues is to the uptick in income tax revenues and profits to JD1.565 billion, marking a JD231.6 million rise and achieving 101.3 per cent of the projected figure in the 2023 General Budget Law.



The improvement was a result of improved tax compliance behaviour from taxpayers, the ministry said.

The total public expenditure during the January-September period of this year stood at JD7.9 billion, compared with JD7.6 billion in the same period in 2022.

This increase was due to a rise in current expenditure by JD533.6 million compared with the corresponding period of 2022.

The financial deficit decreased by JD10.2 million to reach JD1.397 billion during the first nine months of the year, compared with JD1.407 billion in the same period of 2022.