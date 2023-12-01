EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update

ODDO BHF initiates research coverage with an“outperform” recommendation and a target price of 5.00 EUR

01.12.2023 / 12:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG, Frankfurt am Main, initiates research coverage of BVB share according to its initial research study dated November 30, 2023 with a "outperform” recommendation and a target price of 5.00 EUR.



For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under



Dortmund, December 1, 2023



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH





