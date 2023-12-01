-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ODDO BHF Initiates Research Coverage With An “Outperform” Recommendation And A Target Price Of 5.00 EUR


12/1/2023 2:13:41 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update
ODDO BHF initiates research coverage with an“outperform” recommendation and a target price of 5.00 EUR
01.12.2023 / 12:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG, Frankfurt am Main, initiates research coverage of BVB share according to its initial research study dated November 30, 2023 with a "outperform” recommendation and a target price of 5.00 EUR.

For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under

Dortmund, December 1, 2023

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH


Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

01.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: ...
Internet: //
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1787719


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN01122023004691010666ID1107523174

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search