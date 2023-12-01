|
EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update
ODDO BHF initiates research coverage with an“outperform” recommendation and a target price of 5.00 EUR
01.12.2023 / 12:15 CET/CEST
ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG, Frankfurt am Main, initiates research coverage of BVB share according to its initial research study dated November 30, 2023 with a "outperform” recommendation and a target price of 5.00 EUR.
Dortmund, December 1, 2023
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
