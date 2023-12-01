EQS-News: Verbio SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

New legal form: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG has been converted into Verbio SE

01.12.2023 / 14:39 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New legal form: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG has been converted into Verbio SE Leipzig, December 1, 2023 – Verbio (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6), a leading provider of innovative solutions for the decarbonisation and defossilisation of industry, transport and agriculture, has completed the process of conversion from a German stock corporation to a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE) and is now known as Verbio

SE. The conversion, which was announced by the Management and Supervisory Boards in February 2023 and approved by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on August 25, 2023, came into effect following the registration of the conversion at the commercial register on November 30, 2023. The Company will continue to have its registered office in Zörbig, Germany (Saxony-Anhalt), and will continue to be managed using a dual management structure by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board. Shareholders' rights will also remain unchanged. The change in legal form does not result in any changes for Verbio's business partners or employees. The Management Board of Verbio considers the European Company to be a modern legal form which is suitable and appropriate in the long term for the size and international presence of the business. The conversion is a logical step towards continuing Verbio's sustainable growth strategy. About Verbio At Verbio we make more from biomass. In our biorefineries we convert raw materials and waste products from local agriculture into climate-friendly fuels, green energy and renewable products for chemicals and agriculture. In addition, we create high-value components from sustainably-generated biomass for the animal feed and food industries. We employ more than 1,000 people at our locations in Germany, Poland, Hungary, India, the USA and Canada. Our motto“Pioneering green solutions” summarises what drives our international team: with innovative technologies and green solutions, we are shaping the social and industrial transformation toward climate neutrality and ecological production. We contribute to preserving natural resources and to leaving the earth in a habitable state for the generations that will follow us. In doing so we combine global growth with commercial success, social responsibility and supply security. The Verbio share (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) has been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006. Our headquarters are in Zörbig, Germany. Important notice This publication contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates by the management of Verbio

SE. Although the Company's management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are realistic, actual future developments and actual future results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. For example, these factors can include changes to the overall economic climate, changes to the legal and regulatory framework in Germany and the EU, and changes in the industry. Verbio can give no guarantees and accepts no liability as to whether future developments and the results actually achieved in future will match the assumptions and estimates made in this publication. Contact: Verbio SE

Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)

04109 Leipzig



Alina Köhler (IR)

Ulrike Kurze (PR)

Phone: +49(0)341/308530-299

Email: .../...

01.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Verbio SE Thura Mark 18 06780 Zörbig Germany Phone: +49 (0)341 308530-0 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6 WKN: A0JL9W Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1787739



End of News EQS News Service