Brockhaus Technologies AG: Extension of Offer Period of Share Buyback Offer Frankfurt am Main, December 1, 2023 On November 22, 2023 Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42,“ Brockhaus Technologies ” or " Company ") has published a voluntary public share buyback offer to the shareholders of the Company for a total of up to 500,000

shares at a price of EUR

22.00 per share (the“Share Buyback Offer”). The corresponding offer document has been published on

November

22, 2023 on the Company's website under under the heading

“Investor Relations – Aktienrückkaufangebot” as well as subsequently in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) ( ). With reference to the Share Buyback Offer, the Company announces that the offer period of the Share Buyback Offer, which was initially to expire on December 4, 2023, has been extended until and including December 14, 2023, 24:00 (CET). The announcement on the extension of the offer period for the Share Buyback Offer has been published today on the Company's website ( ) under the heading

"Investor Relations – Share Buyback Offer". It will subsequently also be published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) ( ).

Important note This communication may not be published, distributed or transmitted in or into the United States of America. This communication is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person who is a citizen or resident of, or located in, any state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, access or use would be contrary to law or would require registration or authorization in any such jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase securities or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Brockhaus Technologies AG. The terms and conditions and other provisions relating to the public share buyback offer are set out in the offer document, which has neither been submitted for review to nor approved by BaFin. The share buyback offer does not comply with the requirements of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG). Holders of shares in Brockhaus Technologies AG are strongly advised to read the offer document and, if necessary, to seek independent advice with respect to the matters contained therein. The dissemination, publication or distribution of this announcement may be subject to legal restrictions in jurisdictions outside the Federal Republic of Germany. Persons resident in or subject to the laws of any other jurisdiction should inform themselves about and observe any applicable requirements.

About Brockhaus Technologies Based in Frankfurt am Main, Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) is a technology group that acquires high-margin, high-growth technology and innovations champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, Brockhaus Technologies actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving profitable long-term growth, both across industries and internationally. At the same time, Brockhaus Technologies offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors. For more information, please visit:

Contact information For investors: Paul Göhring

Phone:

+49 69 20 43 40 978 Fax:

+49 69 20 43 40 971 E-mail:

...

For media: GFD - Gesellschaft für Finanzkommunikation

Phone: +49 69 97 12 47 33 Fax:

+49 69 97 12 47 20 E-mail:

...

