Goa Gears Up For Infrastructure Boost To Elevate Industrial Park Ratings By 2024

Panaji, Dec 1 (KNN) The Goa Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) has requested industry associations to pinpoint infrastructure and service priorities for 2024.

This initiative aims to address the identified priorities, enhancing Goa's standings in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade's (DPIIT) Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS).

As per reports, the exercise is expected to be completed by mid-December, after which the GIDC will finalise its action plan.

GIDC managing director Pravimal Abhishek said,“It is a consultative approach. The associations have gone back and they will work on it. We should close the action plan before the end of the year. So they will come within two weeks and we will then freeze it by year-end.”

The DPIIT has introduced the IPRS to get states to improve the infrastructure and facilitation for industrial estates through a ranking competition that involves 45 different parameters.

GIDC and Invest India recently held a workshop for industrial units in the state to help identify ways to improve facilities within industrial estates and bolster industrial growth and competitiveness.

“The quality of infrastructure in all industrial estates also needs improvement. The IPRS provides a roadmap for development of industrial estates,” said GIDC chairman Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco.

Industry representatives have shared their insights on the ratings and have emphasised the need to improve the functioning of industrial estates.

Lourenco has urged the industrialists to contribute new ideas and go the extra mile to achieve the mission's objectives. GIDC is focusing on infrastructure improvement and support services, including an overhaul of the laws and regulations that govern the functioning of industrial estates.

“When we have a common goalpost, it is easier for us to achieve our targets and maintain focus on the goalpost. By aligning with this kind of national benchmark, we are poised to elevate the competitiveness of our industrial estates and attract strategic investments,” said Abhishek.

