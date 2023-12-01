UP Govt Taking Key Steps To Strengthen Cottage Industries In State: Minister Rakesh Sachan

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Dec 1 (KNN) The Uttar Pradesh government is taking key steps for establishing and strengthening the cottage industries in state, Minister for micro, small and medium enterprises Rakesh Sachan said on Thursday.

In a written response to a question on the third day of the Winter session in the State Assembly, Sachan mentioned that the UP government led by Yogi Adityanath is encouraging the establishment of small and cottage industries in the state through its policies and programs, which include several incentives for entrepreneurs.

In the provided information, he added that under the 'Prime Minister Employment Generation Program,' there is a provision of funding up to 15 to 35 per cent of the cost of projects worth up to Rs 50 lakh whereas in the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana,' there is a provision for up to 25 per cent funding for projects of up to Rs 25 lakh.

Sachan further informed that under the 'Prime Minister Employment Generation Program,' there is a provision of reservation for 20.70 per cent of Scheduled Castes and 0.57 per cent of Scheduled Tribes candidates.

He further mentioned that under Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana, general category beneficiaries are required to contribute 10 per cent of the project cost, while Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Minorities, Women, and Persons with Disabilities are needed to contribute 5 per cent of the project cost.

Speaking about the Financial Support Scheme of the 'One District One Product' project, he said that there is a provision to provide a grant of 10 to 25 per cent of the project cost, with a maximum limit of up to Rs 20 lakh.

Also, under the 'Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana' and 'One District-One Product' schemes, artisans associated with traditional products are provided training and modern toolkits through skill development and tool-kit distribution.

(KNN Bureau)