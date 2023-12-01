Attari Check Post Sees 132% Surge In Afghani Imports

(MENAFN- KNN India) Amritsar, Dec 1 (KNN) The Attari integrated check post (ICP) in Punjab has recorded a big jump of 132% in imports from Afghanistan as compared to previous year, reported HT.

The ICP, which facilitates India's trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan and movement of passengers from India to Pakistan and vice-versa, has recorded imports of items worth

Rs 689.29 crore from the Taliban-ruled country from November 2022 to October 2023 against

Rs 296.29 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Speaking about the development, the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI's) Attari ICP manager Satish Dhyani said,“This was possible due to increased interest of Indian traders for Afghanistan's perishable items, including dry fruits. We have also set up a cold-storage facility at the ICP for storing the imported items.”

LAPI manages the ICP's affairs with the support of immigration, customs and the Border Security Force.

India imports onion, apple, dry fruits, dry dates, gypsum, cement, glass, rock salt and herbs from Afghanistan.

Import of onion from Afghanistan has also gone up as around 15 trucks have been coming daily at the ICP. The reason is considered as the rising onion prices in India. The price of onion is between

Rs 50 and

Rs 60 in India.

(KNN Bureau)