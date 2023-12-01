Survey Finds Top Cleaning Hacks Americans Love

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

Americans dedicate nearly four hours per week just to cleaning, according to new research.

The survey of 2,000 Americans revealed that nearly half (49%) report that their cleaning habits were greatly affected by the pandemic.

Respondents reported that during the pandemic, they would spend five hours cleaning per week, but they've managed to cut that number down in recent months.

Keeping carpets and rugs clean (44%) was uncovered as a daily struggle, followed by dirty kitchen appliances (41%) and other surfaces within the home.





Some pandemic-era hacks people found to streamline their cleaning included microfiber cloths or mops for quick and efficient cleaning (58%), opting for multi-purpose or DIY cleaning solutions (56%), and utilizing steam cleaners for thorough surface sanitization (51%).

A fifth of Americans (21%) said their favorite cleaning hack was to use a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Tineco , found that six in 10 Americans have become increasingly concerned about the effectiveness of their cleaning practices following the pandemic.

As a result, cleaning habits have become an area of focus. Many are sanitizing frequently touched surfaces (71%) and cleaning shoes before entering their home (67%) on a more regular basis. Two in three (64%) also reported cleaning their carpets and floors more often.

Popular ways found to make cleaning easier included using a 2-in-1 device like a floor washer that combines vacuuming and mopping (58%), embracing new technologies such as sanitization sensors and dirt/grime detectors (57%), and getting help from other household members (51%).

“These changes have impacted the way we drive innovation to consistently deliver and meet the ever-changing needs of our customers," said Todd Manegold, General Manager of Tineco North America.“Our mission is to make cleaning easier and continue bringing the latest technologies into homes across the nation to further elevate that experience for people.”

The survey also affirmed that cleaning isn't exactly a chore, with 67% of respondents finding it therapeutic and a practice that reduces their stress and improves their mental health.

Increased productivity and focus (56%), improved aesthetics and comfort (49%), and even improved physical health (48%) were among the other reported advantages.

CLEANING HABITS THAT HAVE BECOME THE NEW NORMAL



Regular sanitization of frequently touched surfaces - 71%

Cleaning shoes upon entering the home - 67%

Bathroom surfaces (e.g., sink, toilet, shower) - 67%

More frequent cleaning of devices - 66%

More frequent cleaning of carpet/floors - 64%

Electronics and devices (e.g., smartphones, tablets, keyboards) - 57%

Doorknobs and handles - 53% Switched to natural/eco-friendly products - 49%

TOP THINGS THAT WOULD MAKE CLEANING EASIER



Using a 2-in-1 device like a floor washer (vacuum + mop) - 58%

New technology (sanitization sensors, dirt/grime detectors, etc) - 57%

Help from other household members - 51%

Having a cleaning schedule - 48%

Organizational systems and storage - 32% Hiring professional cleaning services - 16%

BEST BENEFITS OF CLEANING



Therapeutic/Reduced stress and improved mental well-being - 67%

Enhanced safety from germs - 63%

Increased productivity and focus - 56%

Improved aesthetics and comfort - 49% Improved physical health - 48%

Survey methodology

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Tineco between June 12 and June 15 , 2023 . It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).