Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



In November 2023, Vision Marine filed with the SEC to sell 370,000 ordinary shares priced at $4.05 in a private placement

The company in November 2023 reported its receipt of a purchase order from boat manufacturer Wired Pontoons for 25 units of its E-Motion 180E powertrain system

Vision Marine announced in October 2023 delivery of E-Motion 180E powertrain technology to boat manufacturer Groupe Beneteau, to be integrated on the Four Winns H2e Bowrider model

In August 2023, a catamaran powered by a Vision Marine powertrain set an electric boat world speed record of 116 mph at the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout in Missouri The company raised $27 million in a December 2020 U.S. initial public offering

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR)

is a global leader and innovator within the performance electric recreational boating industry. The company is engaged in designing and manufacturing electric outboard powertrain systems and related technology. It strives to be a guiding force for change and an ongoing driving factor in fighting the problems associated with waterway pollution by disrupting the traditional boating industry with electric power, in turn directly contributing to zero pollution, zero emission and a noiseless environment.

Vision Marine manufactures hand-crafted, highly durable, low maintenance, environmentally friendly electric recreational powerboats. The company's business segments include the sale and rental of...

