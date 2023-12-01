Biomednewsbreaks Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) Eyes 'Encouraging' Results From CLEAR MIND Trial

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, in October announced topline results from its phase 2a CLEAR MIND trial, investigating Lomecel-B(TM) for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease (“AD”).“Lomecel-B(TM) is an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell ('MSC'). MSCs appear to possess anti-inflammatory, pro-vascular and pro-regenerative properties. The study met its primary safety endpoint across all study groups based on statistical and medical assessments, with the safety data consistent with an established safety profile with no incidence of hypersensitivity, no cases of Alzheimer Related Imagine Abnormalities ('ARIA'), no clinically asymptomatic microhemorrhages, and no notable changes in laboratory evaluations and electrocardiogram ('ECG') reported. Moreover, the study revealed statistically significant improvements in the secondary endpoint Composite Alzheimer's Disease Score ('CADS') for Lomecel-B(TM) and specific components of the CADS,” a recent article reads.“These study results with Lomecel-B(TM) are encouraging,” Dr. Jeffrey Cummings, MD, vice chair of research at UNLV's Department of Brain Health, is quoted as saying.“The study met its primary safety endpoint and is supported by lack of deterioration in cognitive or atrophy signals. The efficacy observations are encouraging, and these results should be used as a foundation for further studies.”

To view the full article, visit



About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-B(TM) an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (“MSC”) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B(TM) has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently advancing Lomecel-B(TM) through clinical trials in three indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (“HLHS”), Alzheimer's disease and Aging-related Frailty. Additional information about the company is available at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LGVN are available in the company's newsroom at



