Investornewsbreaks Pressure Biosciences Inc. (PBIO), Veterans Service Team Announce Launch Of 'Valor CBD'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pressure BioSciences (OTCQB: PBIO)

is a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables and specialty process development and testing services to the global nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, food/beverage, biotherapeutics, and other industries. The company, together with the Veterans Service Team (“VST”), a self-funded, 501(c)(3) non-profit company dedicated to the support and wellness of active duty and former members of all branches of the U.S. military and Coast Guard, today announced that VST has launched public availability of its first collaboration product. The Nano CBD Topical Spray with revolutionary fast performance is enabled by PBIO's unique, patented UltraShear(TM) nanoemulsions platform technology. Marketed by VST, the product,“Valor CBD,” is inspired by the courage of the men and women who have selflessly served the U.S.“There are few organizations with a mission as honorable as VST's, supporting veteran's challenges of pain, PTSD, anxiety, and more, and focused on helping them in multiple ways to succeed and thrive,” said Richard T. Schumacher, PBIO's president and CEO.“The remarkable performance of the UltraShear Nano-CBD product is closely aligned with that mission (fast-absorbing with reliable payload delivery) to ensure our Vets are getting the best-in-class CBD product on the market, which they so eminently deserve! Our UltraShear Nano-CBD Topical Spray is now available to VST members and non-members alike as 'Valor CBD' at

, with all profits going to charities supporting veterans and animal welfare.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Pressure BioSciences Inc.

Pressure BioSciences is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Its products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. The company's patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (“PCT”), is used to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly, for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil and plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. The company's acquisition of the BaroFold(TM) patented technology platform in 2017 allowed it to offer important new bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment to this enormous market sector. Most recently, PBIO developed the commercially scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology(TM) (UltraShear(TM)) platform, which allows it to produce stable and precisely controlled nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible oil and water components. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room-temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. PBIO's commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established it as the leader in high-pressure platform technologies, providing unique and effective solutions to diverse, major (and growing) global market sectors. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to PBIO are available in the company's newsroom at



