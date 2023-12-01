Miningnewsbreaks Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Looking To Deploy Technology To Pursue Independent Critical Metals Supply Chain

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF)

has developed a superior commercial-ready technology, RapidSX(TM), for separating and purifying critical metals.“Ucore intends to deploy its technology to pursue a critical metals supply chain independent of China and Western companies for use by the many industries dependent upon REE-based components... RapidSX combines the time-proven chemistry of conventional solvent extraction ('SX') with a new column-based platform that significantly reduces the time to completion and plant footprint. SX is the industry standard used today and is used by all REE producers worldwide for bulk separation of both heavy and light REEs,” reads a recent article.“Earlier this year, Ucore began the commission of its RapidSX Demonstration Plant in Kingston, Ontario. The plant was designed to demonstrate the commercial capabilities of the company's RapidSX technology platform. The demonstration plant is located within Ucore's 5,000-square-foot RapidSX Commercialization and Demonstration Facility and is run by the company's laboratory partner, Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc.”

To view the full article, visit



About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry. Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. state of Louisiana, subsequent Strategic Metal Complexes in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to UURAF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN