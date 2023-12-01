4 Rival Families Reconcile, End Enmities In Uruzgan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): Four families have reconciled and ended their enmities as a result of medication by religious scholars, officials and tribal elders in central Uruzgan province.

According to officials, three people were killed in these enmities.

Police spokesman Bilal Uruzgani told Pajhwok Afghan News the enmities were ended between these families of Abdul Rahim and Noor Mohammad and the families of Syed Karim and Abdul Wali in Dehrawood district.

He says the enmity between Abdul Rahim and Noor Mohammad's family surfaced after the killing of an 18-year-old son of Rahim.

Noor Mohammad called the accident intentional and had the aim of revenge, Uruzgani added.

Separately, the feud between Syed Karim and Abdul Wali, in which Wali's brother Janan was killed, has also ended after the mediation by local officials and religious scholars.

Uruzgani said the reconciliation between the four families happened by mediators yesterday and these families vowed friendship and started peaceful life.

Each family expressed happiness and promised to live in peace and maintain good relations.

Abdul Wali, whose brother, Janan, was killed in the dispute, said that after the reconciliation they will start life peacefully.

The reconciling families are grateful to the mediators who converted their feuds into friendship.

