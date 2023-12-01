Women And Clerics Among Six People Were Killed In Herat Attack

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT(Pajhwok): Six people, including two clerics, were killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in Jebril area in Herat City on Friday, local sources said.

The attack took place at around 2:00 pm in Jebrayeel area of the 13th district of Herat city, local resident Sami wafayee told Pajhwok.

The victims were riding a rickshaw vehicle towards their home after Friday prayers when they were attacked by unknown armed men. He added.

Wafayee said, three people were wounded and two religious scholars were among the victims.

Meanwhile The Ministry of Interior condemned today's attack in Herat, calling it a“terrorist” act. The ministry's statement said that six people were killed, including women, and two others were injured in Anjil district of Herat by unknown armed men. The ministry has not commented on the motive of the attack or if the perpetrators have been caught.

No group or individual has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

This assault follows a similar incident about 10 days ago when two religious scholars fell victim to an attack by unidentified armed individuals in the same area. Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur for Afghanistan, has urged for an independent and comprehensive investigation into the earlier event, emphasizing the need for accountability and justice.

