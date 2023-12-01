COP28: Egypt's President Urges Collective Action To Address Climate Crisis

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In a powerful address at the ceremonial opening of the COP28 High-Level Segment in Dubai on Friday, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi emphasized the urgency and importance of collective action to address the climate crisis. He noted that COP28 is taking place amidst a complex global landscape, mirroring the challenges faced at COP27 last year.

“The repercussions of climate change are no less significant than the political and international challenges we face,” President Al-Sisi stated.“As political leaders responsible to our people, we must work sincerely to ensure that COP28 produces ambitious results and accelerated implementation of previous pledges.”

President Al-Sisi commended the UAE for its leadership in hosting COP28 and expressed confidence in the country's ability to ensure a successful outcome. He also praised the progress made at COP27, including the establishment of a financing fund for developing countries to confront climate losses and damages, an action program on a just transition, and an action program to reduce emissions.

However, President Al-Sisi cautioned that the success of these efforts hinges on the availability of appropriate funding. He called for the formulation of a joint vision that includes agreed-upon recommendations on developing all elements of the climate financing system, from financing institutions and policies to evaluation institutions and the private sector.

“We believe that achieving these goals is possible if we work together in a spirit of cooperation and participation,” President Al-Sisi stated.“Therefore, we call on the international community to take more ambitious steps at the Dubai conference, in addition to expanding the scope of community participation, while avoiding unilateral actions that only take into account narrow interests.”

In conclusion, President Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to confronting the climate crisis and made a global appeal for full and sincere support to the UAE in ensuring that COP28 produces historic results. He expressed his confidence that the international community can rise to the challenge and protect the planet for future generations.