Unfolding The Southeast Asian Stage, Revealing The Charm Of Oriental Construction Equipment

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) “China can only be good if the world is good; when China is good, the world will be even better.” Chinese heavy machinery is blooming on the Southeast Asian stage, resonating with global development.

On December 1st, the three-day 2023 Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition Southeast Asia (CICEE SEA 2023) concluded successfully at the Kuala Lumpur International Trade and Exhibition Center in Malaysia. Nearly 10,000 global merchants attended the unprecedented professional event for construction machinery and witnessed the splendor of Malaysia. The exhibition was a vibrant display of exquisite craftsmanship. Being part of this grand event, one could deeply feel the“two-way journey” of Chinese construction machinery, venturing into the Southeast Asian market and brimming with vitality.







I . Building a Global Construction Machinery Industry Chain and Trade Exchange Platform

At present, China's higher-level globalization development is accelerating. With the deepening of the Belt and Road Initiative and the RCEP agreement, Southeast Asia has become a hot spot for China's economic interaction. As a platform deeply involved in the internationalization of exhibitions, Changsha, renowned as the capital of construction machinery, and CICEE have played an important role in this process. By integrating domestic and international industry chain resources, actively implementing the“going global” model, leading domestic construction machinery enterprises to collectively explore the Southeast Asian market, and showcasing the charm of Chinese construction machinery equipment manufacturing to users in Southeast Asia, the exhibition provides an opportunity for face-to-face interactions between Southeast Asian political leaders, industry associations, representatives from financial institutions, renowned figures from major component enterprises, leasing professionals, and other buyers. This creates limitless possibilities for enterprises by tailoring their approaches to meet the needs of the industry and expanding their horizons.







II. Creating a New Future for the Development of China and Malaysia Together

As China and Malaysia celebrate the 49th anniversary of diplomatic relations, fruitful cooperation between the two countries has been achieved in various fields. Especially in the manufacturing sector, China has become Malaysia's largest investor. This exhibition serves as a bridge for deep integration of the innovation chain and industrial chain of construction machinery between China and Malaysia.

At the exhibition, Sun Shuqiang, Commercial Counselor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Malaysia, stated that Malaysia highly needs to cooperate with China in infrastructure and mechanical equipment. Chen Hongxiang, Deputy Minister of Malaysia's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, expressed that China has been Malaysia's largest trading partner for 11 consecutive years and the largest source of foreign direct investment in Malaysia's manufacturing industry. They look forward to more companies from Changsha investing in Malaysia. Ni Qing, Vice President of the Malaysian Chinese Chamber of Commerce and General Manager of China Communications Construction (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, expressed expectations for continuous construction of a“hard connectivity” through high-quality infrastructure and a“soft connectivity” through institutional rules and standards, creating a“heart connectivity” between the two nations' peoples and building a sustained community of shared destiny. Through extensive exchanges and collisions among participating companies and users, they gained insights into the industry's development trends in the new era, deepened cooperation consensus, and jointly created a new ecosystem for the industry.







I II. Playing the Strongest Sound of Chinese Construction Machinery and Equipment Together

CICEE SEA 2023 in Malaysia can be regarded as the largest and most professional industry event with great influence. The exhibition features six major areas: concrete machinery, lifting machinery, tunneling machinery, earthmoving machinery, construction machinery, and engineering machinery accessories. With an exhibition area of over 10,000 square meters, it brings together thousands of engineering machinery exhibits. New trends and developments continuously emerge, showcasing a wide array of new products and technologies.

At the exhibition site, nearly ten thousand professional buyers from Southeast Asia, including the Federation of Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia, the Malaysia-China Friendship Association, and the Malaysia Heavy Machinery Owners Association, gathered. President Liang Fuyao of the Malaysia Heavy Machinery Owners Association stated,“This year marks the 49th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia, and the two countries have achieved fruitful results in various fields of cooperation. China and Malaysia are friendly neighbors and important partners. Malaysia attaches great importance to the innovative integration and development of the two countries in the manufacturing industry. This international trade exhibition plays an important role in building trade and business exchanges between China and Malaysia in the field of engineering machinery, deepening upstream and downstream cooperation in the industrial chain. We hope that more Chinese companies can use this platform to introduce more Chinese products, services, and components to various parts of Malaysia, allowing Malaysian users to have the opportunity to better understand and use Chinese equipment and provide better equipment and services to the Malaysian market.”







The Chinese engineering machinery legion comprehensively showcased new products and innovative achievements in intelligence, digitization, new energy, electrification, and unmanned technology. It not only became the focus of the entire event, meeting the purchasing needs of buyers along the entire industry chain, but also demonstrated the new height of China's manufacturing strength, playing the strongest sound of Chinese construction machinery and equipment.

IV a New Chapter for the Largest Engineering Machinery Exhibition in Malaysia

Over 120 well-known global engineering machinery exhibitors gathered in Malaysia, with an exhibition area exceeding 12,000 square meters. Chinese companies such as Sany Heavy Industry, Zoomlion Heavy Industry, Sunward Intelligent, China Railway Construction Heavy Industry, Xingbang Intelligent, Shandong Qiyun Group, Wuxin, Shandong Chufeng, Runte Intelligent Technology, and Yunxiang Heavy Industry attended the event in full force. With over 3,000 exhibits and more than 20 business negotiation activities, Sany Heavy Industry, Zoomlion Heavy Industry, and Xingbang Intelligent signed contracts worth 133 million yuan on-site. The entire exhibition generated a total transaction and cooperation amount of nearly one billion yuan, with over 15,000 professional visitors. This is the magnificent march of the Chinese engineering machinery legion accelerating its overseas expansion.

Many companies participated in an exhibition abroad for the first time. Zhang Yu, the General Manager of Runte Intelligent Technology from Hunan, stated that they obtained several highly interested customers by participating in a government-led delegation for the first time. They hope to use this international exhibition to promote their products in more countries and regions and further facilitate the international development of their business. Yan Junhua, Chairman of Changsha Taile Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., also expressed that this was their first time going abroad, and they gained a lot. It not only expanded their product sales channels but also provided opportunities for communication and cooperation with international counterparts. Malaysia will be the starting point for their overseas expansion, from where they will showcase Chinese manufacturing to the world. The booth of Changsha Jinduan Machinery Co., Ltd. was bustling with people seeking consultations and information. The person in charge of Xinyuan Heavy Industry in Fujian stated on-site that two devices they brought had been sold. Many exhibitors provided feedback that this exhibition not only attracted customers but also broadened their international horizons, providing valuable opportunities and experience for successful overseas expansion.

It is understood that this exhibition of construction machinery and heavy equipment has created the largest professional exhibition in Malaysia so far in terms of the scale of exhibitors, the number of exhibits, and the amount of transactions.

V. Singing the Global March of Chinese Construction Machinery

During this exhibition, over 100 well-known domestic and foreign media outlets, including Facebook, Yutoo, Twitter, TikTok, World Development News Agency, Times Express,“Malaysia Perspective,”“Heart of Malaysia,” Philippines'“World Reference,”“Future Daily,” Singapore's“Asian Hotspots,”“Today's Technology,” EU Leader News, USA Pioneer Daily, European Postal Gazette, People's Daily Online, Xinhua News Agency, China News Network, HC Engineering Machinery Network, Tiejia Engineering Machinery Network, Global Engineering Machinery Network, China Construction Industry Information Network, and many others, focused on CICEE SEA 2023, spreading the charm of Chinese manufacturing and inviting global buyers to pay attention to the manufacturing of Chinese construction machinery and equipment.

VI. Serving as anInternational Bridge for Chinese and Malaysian Engineering Machinery Cooperation

With the deepening of globalization, Chinese companies participating in overseas exhibitions have become an important way to showcase their own brands and products. However, participating in overseas exhibitions involves a series of tedious tasks such as visa processing, flight and hotel reservations, and shipping of exhibits. These tasks are time-consuming and labor-intensive for enterprises. Therefore, the organizing committee of this exhibition also provides“nanny-style” services for Chinese companies participating in overseas exhibitions, offering comprehensive support services. The organizing committee, together with a professional team from Malaysia, ensures that companies can participate in the exhibition safely and smoothly, allowing them to focus on the display and promotion of their products and achieve better results during the exhibition.

Talking about the current situation, discussing trends, and looking into the future, this event is packed with” real stuff”. It is a gathering of friendship, an open event, and both exhibitors and visitors have gained a lot. In this“appointment of heavy machinery” that spans mountains and seas, a picture showcasing the charm of intelligent technology, green innovation, and the fusion of Eastern engineering machinery has already unfolded.

Although the Southeast Asian sub-exhibition of the Changsha International Construction Machinery Exhibition has come to an end, it has not left yet, but is already looking forward to the next“gathering in Hunan.” Let's gather in Hunan, gather in Changsha, and gather at CICEE 2025.