Chintai (CHEX), A Groundbreaking Blockchain Platform, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Chintai (CHEX) on December 1, 2023, for all BitMart users. The CHEX/BTC trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 AM (UTC).







What is Chintai (CHEX)?

Chintai is a cutting-edge blockchain network offering a comprehensive suite of digital asset solutions. It stands out with its permissioned, high-performance blockchain tailored for institutional-grade services in digital asset management, including primary issuance and secondary market trading. CHEX, the native token of the Chintai Network, plays a crucial role as both a resource and liquidity token, integral to the network's operations. Launched in September 2018, Chintai was the first to introduce a fully on-chain, decentralized order book exchange, showcasing its pioneering approach in the blockchain space.

Why Chintai (CHEX)?

Chintai is revolutionizing the traditional financial market landscape by providing an all-inclusive, regulated blockchain network. Under the oversight of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Chintai enables the creation, issuance, trading, and management of a wide array of financial assets. This approach significantly reduces costs and inefficiencies typical in traditional finance, offering savings between 30-70%. Chintai's user-friendly technology opens up opportunities for small and midsize enterprises to efficiently raise capital, democratizing access to the financial markets. Its ability to automate administrative tasks and eliminate outdated manual processes and intermediaries positions it as a transformative solution in the financial sector.

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 CHEX

Token Type: ERC-20

CHEX, the central token of the Chintai network, serves as the cornerstone of its resource management strategy. It simplifies transactions by converting all gas fees into CHEX, regardless of the original transaction currency. This seamless process benefits users, as gas fees are included in the total transaction cost, and stakers of CHEX earn a portion of these fees. Chintai ensures continuous resource availability for issuers by managing CHEX tokens on their behalf, covering various aspects like token sales, compliance, and transaction monitoring. The platform is meticulously designed to balance resource allocation and maintain operational efficiency, ensuring an optimal user experience and uninterrupted service even during high-demand periods.

To learn more about Chintai (CHEX), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

