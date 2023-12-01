-->


ESG Trends And The Year Ahead


12/1/2023 2:02:25 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) ESG Talk hosts Mandi McReynolds, Steve Soter, Andie Wood, and Ernest Anunciacion come together for the first time in this special season finale. The group discusses key moments that shaped sustainability in 2023 and their predictions for 2024 – including the massive impact of global regulations and generative AI.

