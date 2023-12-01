Keybank Awards Six Cincinnati Area Organizations With Grants

(MENAFN- 3BL) Some of the most important work KeyBank does happens in the communities we serve. To make a lasting difference, Key teammates make it a priority to engage with community members and community leaders to understand their needs and ideas, develop plans and then act.
In Cincinnati, Key recently awarded six organizations with grant funds totaling $80,000. The grant funds will be used to support an array of programs from workforce development to creating safe, vital neighborhoods.
The organizations which received funds from KeyBank include:
| Organization
| Program
| Amount
| CEO Works Cincinnati
| Workforce Development
| $10,000
| Working in Neighborhoods
| Homeownership
| $10,000
| Cincinnati Youth Collaborative
| Education
| $20,000
| S.E.L.F
| Home Repair and Ownership
| $15,000
| J-RAB, Inc.
| CJOC
| $15,000
| YWCA
| Domestic Violence
Shelter Programming
| $15,000
“These six organizations are representative of what we believe in at KeyBank: establishing safe, healthy, affordable and inclusive communities,” said Jennifer Damiano, KeyBank's Cincinnati Market President.“We hope our grants can help in creating opportunities for our neighbors and help build even stronger neighborhoods. We are proud to partner with and support these organizations and the work they're doing to prepare individuals for thriving futures.”
