Medtronic Earns Equality 100 Award For LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion

(MENAFN- 3BL) Recognizing the company's ongoing commitment to inclusion, diversity, and equity (ID&E) and the LGBTQ+ community, Medtronic earned a top score of 100 again this year on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index.

To earn top ratings, employers must demonstrate taking concrete steps to establish and implement comprehensive policies, benefits and practices that ensure greater equity for LGBTQ+ workers and their families.

As a top-scoring company, Medtronic also earned the designation of being an“Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion” recipient.

Anchored in its Mission, the company continues to drive ID&E forward both to enhance the well-being of Medtronic employees and to accelerate innovation that brings lifesaving technologies to more people in more places around the world.

Learn more about the company's year-round efforts in the Medtronic Sustainability Report and Medtronic Global Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Report .

As the national benchmarking tool measuring policies, practices, and benefits pertinent to LGBTQ+ employees, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index is a primary driving force for LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion. Data from the CEI tells the story of over two decades of year-over-year growth in the adoption of these critical policies and practices indicative of employers' commitment to equality.