Workingnation Features International Paper In A Heartwarming Tale Of Career, Family, And Employee Success

December 1, 2023 /3BL/ - WorkingNation featured International Paper in a film that examines the significance of community and employee support through the compelling story of International Paper employees Tuesday and Levell Hairston.

Tuesday, who was first made aware of International Paper at the age of 10 when the company visited her school, now serves as the global sourcing lead for energy commodities. Initiated into the company through a co-op program at age 16, her journey is a testament to the opportunities International Paper provides.

Levell, Tuesday's husband, joined the company as well, aligning their family decisions with career choices. As their family grew, so did the opportunities offered to Levell by International Paper. Today, he holds the position of VP and GM of recycling and recovered fibers.

You can watch their story here: International Paper: A Heartwarming Tale of Career, Family, and Employee Success

'Employee development is a distinct strategic advantage'

International Paper (IP) is an American pulp and paper company, the largest such company in the world and one of the largest producers of renewable fiber-based products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, IP has manufacturing facilities throughout the world and employs more than 39,000 people.

International Paper builds on 125 years of manufacturing expertise to transform renewable resources into products people depend on every day. This includes packaging solutions that protect and promote goods, enable worldwide commerce, and keep consumers safe. Recognizing that for its business to thrive, it must be on the cutting edge of new ideas, new technologies. To accomplish this, employees and employee development must be at the center of their business strategy.

IP strives to build a culture in which each employee feels a sense of belonging and experiences an environment in which to do their best work every day. Three principles embody International Paper's emerging approach to investing in its employees to accelerate business outcomes, now, and in the future:



A strong belief set that employee development is a distinct strategic advantage: International Paper believes the continuity and consistency that comes from internal development and internal promotion enables it to reach its business goals.

A focus on attracting, developing and retaining employees: International Paper recognizes that its ability to operate and grow its business depends on its ability to attract and retain employees early in their career – many with little or no work experience – and arm them with the skills necessary to maintain its facilities, produce its products and serve its customers. The team at International Paper has developed learning paths for specific positions that are designed to encourage an employee's advancement and growth within its organization. Prioritizing a diverse and inclusive workforce: International Paper has added Include and Engage to its core values and is working towards its Vision 2030 target of increasing representation of women and minorities. This more closely aligns with the future workforce while fostering inclusion across the workforce. To achieve this, International Paper is investing in recruiting, hiring, retaining and developing talent reflecting the full range of diversity.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp, and other fiber-based products, and one of North America's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa, and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper .