Airbus Equips German Navy For Russian Submarine Surveillance

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Airbus is set to deliver 31 NH90 Sea Tiger helicopters to the German Navy by late 2025.



This plan, established in a 2020 contract, recently advanced with a successful test flight at Airbus' Donauwörth facility.



German Navy Commander Broder Nielsen highlighted the helicopters' role in NATO's submarine warfare.



He stressed the urgency to track well-equipped Russian submarines, posing threats to marine communication lines.



The NH90 Sea Tigers, according to Nielsen, are crucial for this mission. Alex Aloccio from Airbus Helicopters detailed the NH90 Sea Tiger's capabilities.



He described it as the advanced version of the Sea Lion, equipped with sophisticated sonar, Electronic Support Measures (ESM), and weapons like torpedoes and missiles.







These features make the Sea Tiger a cutting-edge Multi-Role Frigate Helicopter (MRFH). The Sea Tiger is set to replace the Mk88A Sea Lynx fleet, in service since 1981.



Meanwhile, with 18 units already delivered, the Sea Lion will focus on search and rescue missions.



Airbus envisions pilots adeptly handling both models with ease, and the global influence of the NH90 series is remarkable.



They have delivered 135 naval NH90s to six countries for various missions, including search and rescue, humanitarian, and military operations.



Over 500 NH90 helicopters are currently in service worldwide, with more than 285,000 cumulative flight hours.

Airbus' NH90 Sea Tiger helicopters

Stefan Thomé, General Manager of Airbus Helicopters in Germany, believes that operating both the Sea Tiger and Sea Lion will optimize the German Navy's operations and maintenance.



In summary, Airbus' NH90 Sea Tiger helicopters are set to enhance the German Navy's capabilities significantly.



This addition is a strategic step in strengthening Germany's role in NATO's submarine warfare and global maritime security.



The integration of these advanced helicopters into the Navy's fleet marks a pivotal advancement in military aviation technology and defense readiness.







