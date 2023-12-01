OPEC+ Decides To Cut Oil Production Amid 2024 Surplus Forecast

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Following a decline in oil prices, OPEC+ made a crucial decision to agree on reducing oil production. Experts predict an oil surplus next year.



The group's members will cut oil supply by 1 million barrels per day. This adjustment was made at their latest meeting.



Saudi Arabia played a key role. They chose to extend their voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day into next year.



This move shows Saudi Arabia's commitment to managing its oil supply. The agreement reached by the countries is set for a vote.



Delegates, who preferred to remain unnamed, shared this information. They emphasized the importance of this decision.



The final agreement details will come from each country individually. This includes their specific production levels.







The impact of this decision was immediate. Oil prices reacted by dropping. Brent, a major oil benchmark, saw a decrease in its value.



It fell by 2.78%, reaching $80.57 per barrel. Shares of companies like Petrobras also fluctuated, showing the market's response.



The additional cut aims to balance supply and demand. Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, had a clear goal for the meeting.



They wanted to ensure stable oil prices. After extensive discussions, the group resolved internal disagreements.



These were mainly about production quotas for some African countries as Nigeria and Angola . Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS, commented on the decision.



He believes OPEC+ wants to control the oil market. This is especially relevant considering the expected drop in demand early in 2024.



Saudi Arabia's proactive steps since July are notable. Their voluntary cut, termed the "lollipop" cut, set a precedent.



The kingdom encouraged other OPEC+ members to join this effort. This was important after oil prices fell by more than 10% since September.



A collective deeper cut could prevent an anticipated oil surplus.

Saudi "lollipop" cut

Christyan Malek from JPMorgan Chase viewed this as a sign of OPEC+'s unity. He was one of the first to foresee a deeper reduction.



He noted that the Saudi "lollipop" cut has now become an OPEC+ effort.



However, the real impact of this cut might be less than expected. Amrita Sen from Energy Aspects explained this before the meeting.



She noted that some countries are already below their production targets.



Staunovo pointed out that some details are still unclear. It's not known how the cuts will be divided among countries.



Additionally, the effect of Russia's 300,000-barrel-per-day export cut is uncertain.



The oil market's future looks challenging. The past two months have seen a weakened outlook.



There's an ample supply and a gloomy economic scenario. Experts, including those from the International Energy Agency, predict a decline in demand growth next year.



This could lead to further drops in oil prices.



With information from Bloomberg Linea

