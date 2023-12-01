Global Banks Flock To Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Abu Dhabi is drawing major international investment banks, with Rothschild and Morgan Stanley announcing plans to open offices in the city.



This shows Abu Dhabi's role as a key financial center. Both banks see the city as a hub for global finance.



Rothschild, based in Paris, now has a license to operate in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) .



ADGM is a comprehensive financial center in Abu Dhabi, providing a wide range of services and attracting major international banks and financial institutions.



Similarly, JPMorgan is expanding in the city. They now offer services like handling deposits and processing payments.



JPMorgan is also seeking a full banking license in ADGM. CEO Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan mentioned the firm's commitment to Abu Dhabi.







He sees big opportunities in the city. Morgan Stanley's CEO, James Gorman, also plans a new office there.



Earlier, Goldman Sachs expressed intentions to open an Abu Dhabi branch focused on asset management.



The city is drawing more than banks. Investment funds, private equity firms, and cryptocurrency companies are also coming.



Abu Dhabi manages over $2 trillion in assets through its sovereign funds. Ray Dalio opened a branch of his family office there.



Brevan Howard Asset Management, a top hedge fund, set up an outpost in ADGM.



The entry of these institutions is boosting Abu Dhabi's financial sector. It grew by almost 30% in the second quarter.



The ADGM's recent expansion made it one of the world's largest financial areas.

Abu Dhabi competes with Riyadh and Dubai

However, Abu Dhabi competes with Riyadh and Dubai. These cities are also growing their financial sectors.



They aim to reduce reliance on oil. In Dubai, hedge funds like Millennium Management and ExodusPoint have opened offices.



Alan Howard, co-founder of Brevan Howard, praised Abu Dhabi. He sees it as a future global financial center.



He noted the city's good laws, fair taxes, and strong regulations. These make Abu Dhabi attractive for financial companies.



Rajiv Jain, founder of GQG Partners, plans to start operations in Abu Dhabi. Mark Barker from GQG said they will have a team there by 2024's end.



London's Centricus, managing $40 billion, got approval to open an Abu Dhabi office. TCI Fund Management also plans an office in ADGM.



They want to grow their regional investor base and support climate initiatives.

MENAFN01122023007421016031ID1107522618