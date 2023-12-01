Venezuela Hits Rock Bottom In Global Rule Of Law Index

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela ranks lowest globally in the Rule of Law Index, which measures how well nations adhere to legal principles.



The World Justice Project (WJP) reported this in 2023. Their findings show a decline in legal adherence worldwide.



In this global index, 142 countries were assessed. Venezuela's score was 0.26 out of 1.0.



This score puts it in last place, the same as in 2022. It indicates the country's legal system is the most deteriorated globally.



William H. Neukom of the WJP highlights a troubling trend. He notes a global downturn in legal systems.



This downturn is marked by government overreach and poor human rights practices.



These include Cambodia, Afghanistan, Haiti, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Nicaragua. They, too, struggle in their respective regions.



In Latin America, the situation has been mixed since 2016. That year marked the start of a global authoritarian trend.



This trend has affected 78% of countries in the Rule of Law index. The most affected aspect is fundamental rights. They declined in 77% of the countries.



Uruguay leads Latin America in this index. It ranks 25th out of 142 countries globally. Costa Rica and Chile follow. However, 18 of the 32 Latin American countries fell in their rankings in 2023.



The WJP points out a critical issue. The functionality of justice systems is declining.



More countries are failing to provide justice that is timely, affordable, and accessible. Civil justice witnessed the greatest decline this year.

An effective Rule of Law is crucial, the WJP states. It helps reduce corruption and fight poverty and disease.



It also protects against injustices. This is vital for development, responsible governance, and respect for rights.



These are the foundations of just, healthy, and peaceful communities.



The index scores come from extensive surveys. They include over 149,000 household surveys and 3,400 expert surveys.



These cover 142 countries and jurisdictions. The scores reflect eight key factors.



These are government power limits, corruption absence, open governance, rights protection, order and security, law enforcement, and civil and criminal justice.

Smaller States Rank Higher

In Latin America, smaller states rank higher. These include Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, and The Bahamas.



In contrast, most South American countries and some Central American nations, like El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, have moderate scores.



The WJP, an independent and non-partisan group, conducts this study. It aims to provide a multidisciplinary view of legal adherence.



On a global scale, Denmark leads the rankings in 2023. Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Germany follow.



The index also reflects democratic health.



With the highest Rule of Law score in Latin America, Uruguay leads in the Economist Intelligence's democracy ranking.



Uruguay excels both regionally and globally. It ranks 11th worldwide in democratic quality. Chile is also prominent, followed by Panama, Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia.



In terms of democracy, Uruguay and Chile stand out as "full democracies." However, Panama, Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia are seen as "flawed democracies."

