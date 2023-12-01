Prime Minister Modi Proposes India As Host For COP33 In 2028

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In his COP28 address in Dubai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's commitment to reducing emissions by 45% by 2030.

He also proposed hosting COP33 in India in 2028, underlining India's dedication to the UN Framework for Climate Change.

Modi outlined India's ambitious targets, including a 50% share of non-fossil fuel and a net-zero emissions goal by 2070.

He showcased India as a global example of balancing development with environmental conservation.

Modi stood out as the sole leader, joining the opening plenary at COP28 and highlighting India's leadership in addressing climate change.

He called for a just and inclusive global energy transition while emphasizing the importance of balancing mitigation and adaptation.

In his closing remarks, the Prime Minister stressed the collective responsibility to protect Mother Earth's future and the necessity of decisive action in tackling climate challenges.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram