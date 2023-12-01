Geoffrey Alphonso CEO Of Alef Education On The 52Nd UAE National Day

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

On this joyous occasion, we join the nation in celebrating the 52nd National Day of the United Arab Emirates. As we reflect on the rich history of the UAE, we are humbled by the extraordinary deeds of our fellow citizens. On this important day, we honor the foundational wisdom and vision of the late founder, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan (may Allah bless his soul), and the founding fathers of the UAE. Their commitment, foresight, and dedication laid the foundations of the nation's success, harmony, and prosperity. At Alef Education, we show our deep appreciation and praise to the visionary leaders of the United Arab Emirates for their profound grace, wisdom, and innovation.