Georgian FM: Authorities Are Ready To Ensure Free Elections In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia is ready to ensure a free, fair and transparent
electoral process in the upcoming parliamentary elections in 2024, Azernews reports, Georgian Foreign Ministry Ilya
Darchiashvili telling at a meeting with the Director of the Office
for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the OSCE Matteo
Mecacci.
The meeting was held within the framework of the OSCE
Ministerial in the capital of Northern Macedonia – Skopje.
According to the information on the website of the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs, the head of the Georgian Foreign Ministry provided
the Director of the ODIHR with comprehensive information on
Georgia's implementation of 12 recommendations of the European
Union for obtaining the status of a candidate country in the EU, as
well as on the plan for implementing the recommendations contained
in the European Commission's report on enlargement.
"During the conversation, the importance of the ODIHR's
participation in the successful implementation of a number of
reforms was noted. Attention was paid to the ODIHR's participation
in the ongoing electoral processes in Georgia, which is of
particular importance in view of the upcoming elections in the
country in 2024. The Minister stressed Georgia's readiness to
ensure a free, fair and transparent electoral process," the message
reads.
