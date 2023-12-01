Charles III: COP28 Could Be An Important Turning Point In The Fight Against Climate Change

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United
Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28, which is
taking place in Dubai, can be an important turning point on the way
to real transformational actions in the fight against climate
change, Azernews reports, citing King Charles III
of Great Britain telling at the World Climate Action Summit
organized within the framework of COP28.
The British king noted that for many years of his life, he has
been trying to convey the truth about the existing threats faced by
the modern world in connection with global warming, climate change,
and loss of biodiversity.
"Recurring cyclones are hitting island nations such as Vanuatu
and Dominica. India, Bangladesh and Pakistan are experiencing
unprecedented floods, and East Africa is suffering from drought.
Last summer, Spain, Greece, the United States and many other
countries, including Canada, experienced the most severe wildfire
season in recorded history... We need to take a pause to realize
the danger these climate changes pose," said Charles III.
He added that the world do not quickly restore the unique
economy of nature based on harmony and balance, which is our main
pillar, our own economy and survival will be at risk.
MENAFN01122023000195011045ID1107522554
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.