Lviv Region To Allocate 40% Of Budget For Military Needs In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, Lviv region will allocate 40% of its budget for military needs.

This was announced in an interview with Ukrinform by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration (RMA) Maksym Kozytsky, Ukrinform reports.

"If we take the next year, then in the regional development budget, expenditures related to the war will be at least 40%. This is a very large percentage, and we understand that next year will be difficult, because humanitarian aid is decreasing, and the process of partner assistance is not yet fully understood. Our main task will be to do everything possible to raise the war-related expenditures in the budget," said Kozytsky.

Zelensky signs law on statefor 2024

He emphasized that this is primarily support for military units, military medicine, rehabilitation and psychological support. At the same time, it is an opportunity to support the state program "eOselia", according to which the RMA will help to compensate for loan interest, and it is also planned to finance business support for veterans and facilitate their receipt of grants for UAH 17 million.

According to the head of the RMA, the budget in 2023 amounted to more than UAH 10 billion. In 2024, the expected resource is UAH 6 billion 168 million, which means that the volume has decreased by almost 40%. If there is an overperformance of the regional budget next year, another 50% of the overperformance will be allocated to the security and defense sector on a quarterly basis.

Zaporizhzhia City Council allocates 5 million hryvnias for drones for military

"This is primarily due to the "military tax" of personal income tax, which will now be directed to the state budget, and these funds will be used for the military. But at the same time, almost all state subventions and subsidies that were in place in previous years will be withdrawn, including those from the state road fund, educational subventions, etc. For our part, we have taken away from the budget everything less necessary than defense capability, education, healthcare and social protection. Everything else, in our opinion, is not critical. There are absolutely no celebrations, bonuses, flowers, or gifts in the protected expenditures. We, the deputy corps, and the regional council's property management department have a task to do everything possible to ensure that the effectiveness of these funds is verified and that these expenditures are properly directed and understandable to people," the head of the RMA emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 28, at a session of the Lviv City Council, deputies supported the decision to increase spending for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to UAH 1 billion .

Photo: NBU