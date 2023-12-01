-->


Kazakhstan Fixes Upon Convening Regional Climate Summit - President Tokayev


12/1/2023 10:09:17 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 1. Kazakhstan has decided to convene a Regional Climate Summit in 2026 under the auspices of the UN to give impetus to climate action in Central Asia, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

Tokayev delivered the comment on the margins of the World Climate Action Summit (COP28), which is part of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change's 28th Conference of the Parties in Dubai.

"The climate crisis is a global crisis that necessitates a global response all share the responsibility of preserving our planet and ensuring a sustainable future for all," Tokaev stated.

Kazakhstan, he says, believes that only joint action and cooperation will assist to tackle the climate catastrophe.

