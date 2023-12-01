Kazakhstan Fixes Upon Convening Regional Climate Summit - President Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 1. Kazakhstan has decided
to convene a Regional Climate Summit in 2026 under the auspices of
the UN to give impetus to climate action in Central Asia, said
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.
Tokayev delivered the comment on the margins of the World
Climate Action Summit (COP28), which is part of the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change's 28th Conference of the Parties in
Dubai.
"The climate crisis is a global crisis that necessitates a
global response all share the responsibility of preserving our
planet and ensuring a sustainable future for all," Tokaev
stated.
Kazakhstan, he says, believes that only joint action and
cooperation will assist to tackle the climate catastrophe.
