Serbia To Develop New Strategy To Combat Climate Change - President Vučić

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 1. Serbia will develop a
new strategy that will contribute to the fight against climate
change worldwide, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action, organized within
the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties
to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.
"I am here today not only as a representative of Serbia, but
also as an individual concerned about global warming. Our country
is on the front lines of this problem because the temperature in
Serbia has already risen by one degree," Vučić explained.
According to him, this year's July, September, and November were
the warmest on record.
"We must react immediately to climate change and continue
fighting it," Vučić stated.
He stated that a rapid response to this existential threat is
required, and Serbia will build a new strategy that will contribute
to the battle against climate change not just nationally, but also
globally.
The Serbian President stated that it is vital to ask how the
globe would deal with the situation if geopolitical concerns stay
unsolved.
"How can we expect good outcomes in the fight against climate
change if we can't tackle the war problem? We must follow UN
regulations that were established after considering the majority of
member nations' viewpoints," Vučić said.
