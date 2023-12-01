Uzbekistan's President Favors Early Concord On Climate Change Adaption Framework

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev supported early agreement on the
Global Framework Mechanism for Adaptation to Climate Change under
the Paris Agreement, Trend reports.
He spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action organized within
the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties
to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.
"We are establishing an adaptation strategy on the Central Asia
Climate Dialogue platform, and we applaud the critical decision
made yesterday to establish a Loss and Damage Fund," Shavkat
Mirziyoyev said.
The President of Uzbekistan highlighted that the global
transition to a low-carbon economy must be fair, transparent, and
inclusive, and must take developing nations' interests into
account.
"In this regard, it is recommended that this critical topic be
addressed on an ongoing basis in the G7 and G20 formats," he
said.
