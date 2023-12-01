Uzbekistan's President Favors Early Concord On Climate Change Adaption Framework

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev supported early agreement on the Global Framework Mechanism for Adaptation to Climate Change under the Paris Agreement, Trend reports.

He spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action organized within the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.

"We are establishing an adaptation strategy on the Central Asia Climate Dialogue platform, and we applaud the critical decision made yesterday to establish a Loss and Damage Fund," Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The President of Uzbekistan highlighted that the global transition to a low-carbon economy must be fair, transparent, and inclusive, and must take developing nations' interests into account.

"In this regard, it is recommended that this critical topic be addressed on an ongoing basis in the G7 and G20 formats," he said.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel