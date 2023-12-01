Azerbaijani Gymnast Wishes To Compete In Olympic Games

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijani
gymnast Nazanin Teymurova wishes to win a license to the Olympic
Games and will try to achieve this goal, Trend reports.
At the 7th Azerbaijan Women's Gymnastics Championship, she won
four "golds" in vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor
exercise among gymnasts in the "adults" age category.
"The Azerbaijani championship in women's artistic gymnastics
went well, and I am pleased with my performance. At these
competitions, I did not complicate my program; my task was to
perform it clearly," the gymnast explained.
Nazanin Teymurova also stated that she has huge goals for next
year, including competing in the World Cup series and the European
Championships.
"As the competitions get closer, I'll try to complicate the
program in all four events. I'd like to win a license for the
Olympic Games, and I'll try. My main strengths are floor exercise
and vaulting," she said.
The 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku Championship
competitions among age categories in men's artistic gymnastics, as
well as the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship among
age categories in women's artistic gymnastics, are being held in
Baku's National Gymnastics Arena's secondary hall from November 30
through December 1.
Totally, 60 athletes from Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children
and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, Olympic Sports
Complex in Sumgayit City, Zira Cultural Center, and the sports
department in Balakan City compete.
