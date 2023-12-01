Lithuania Wants To Become Climate Neutral By 2050 - President Nauseda

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 1. Lithuania wants to become climate neutral by 2050, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action, organized within the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.

He said the main way Lithuania can contribute to climate change mitigation is by transforming its energy sector.

"Our path and where I see our biggest opportunities is, of course, the transformation of the energy sector. Our energy situation now is that we need to generate more, but we need to do it using renewable energy, and our goal is to become a self-sufficient country by 2030, generating electricity mainly through renewable energy development," he said.

Nauseda said he looked forward to the commitments made at the summit.

"Our gross domestic product has grown by 85 percent since 1990. Air pollution and emissions have been reduced by 58 percent. In other words, for every unit of GDP we produce, we generate significantly fewer emissions," he added.

According to him, Lithuania's overall goal is to achieve a 70 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and become climate neutral by 2050.

The Lithuanian President called for stopping ecocide and focusing on mitigating the harmful actions already taken.

