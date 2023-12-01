Azerbaijani Mps Head To Meetings In Czech Republic

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. A parliamentary
delegation headed by Chairman of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova has arrived on an official visit to
the Czech Republic, the Press and Public Relations Department of
Parliament told Trend .
"The delegation was greeted at Prague's Václav Havel
International Airport by Jan Kubik, the president of the
Czech-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary friendship group in the
Chamber of Deputies, Adish Mammadov, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to
the Czech Republic, and other authorities. During the visit, the
Azerbaijani team will visit the Czech Parliament and exchange views
on the prospects for the development of inter-parliamentary
relations, regional security, and other mutually beneficial
subjects," the Milli Majlis press service said.
Previously, Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic celebrated the
30th anniversary of diplomatic ties. The event was attended by
diplomatic corps representatives, MPs, and members of the
public.
Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan Milan Sedláek
addressed the ceremony, praising the dynamic growth of relations
between the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan during the last 30 years.
The ambassador expressed optimism that the two nations' existing
relations in numerous spheres would continue to develop and
strengthen.
The head of the Azerbaijan-Czech inter-parliamentary relations
working group of the Milli Majlis, Elnur Allahverdiyev highlighted
the rich history of Azerbaijan-Czech bilateral relations.
