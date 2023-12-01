Azerbaijani Gymnast Plans To Complicate Her Program For Next Year

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijani gymnast Samira Gahramanova plans to complicate the program in all four events for next year, Trend reports.

She won a bronze medal in the program of floor exercise among gymnasts in the age category "adults" at the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship on women's artistic gymnastics.

"I suffered an injury and returned to these tournaments after a long absence. Of course, the outcome may have been better, but given that I haven't performed in a long time, I am pleased with it at this point. I'll be competing in the World Cup series next year, and I'm hoping everything goes well," she said.

The 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku Championship competitions among age categories in men's artistic gymnastics, as well as the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship among age categories in women's artistic gymnastics, are being held in Baku's National Gymnastics Arena's secondary hall from November 30 through December 1.

Totally, 60 athletes from Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, Olympic Sports Complex in Sumgayit City, Zira Cultural Center, and the sports department in Balakan City compete.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel