Azerbaijani Gymnast Plans To Complicate Her Program For Next Year

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijani
gymnast Samira Gahramanova plans to complicate the program in all
four events for next year, Trend reports.
She won a bronze medal in the program of floor exercise among
gymnasts in the age category "adults" at the 7th Azerbaijan
Championship and Baku Championship on women's artistic
gymnastics.
"I suffered an injury and returned to these tournaments after a
long absence. Of course, the outcome may have been better, but
given that I haven't performed in a long time, I am pleased with it
at this point. I'll be competing in the World Cup series next year,
and I'm hoping everything goes well," she said.
The 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku Championship
competitions among age categories in men's artistic gymnastics, as
well as the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship among
age categories in women's artistic gymnastics, are being held in
Baku's National Gymnastics Arena's secondary hall from November 30
through December 1.
Totally, 60 athletes from Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children
and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, Olympic Sports
Complex in Sumgayit City, Zira Cultural Center, and the sports
department in Balakan City compete.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01122023000187011040ID1107522543
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.