Currency Reserves Of Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Smash Prior Data

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan's (CBA) foreign currency reserves amounted to $10.6
billion on December 1, 2023, Trend reports.
According to CBA data, it is one percent higher than the figure
for the first day of the preceding month.
The CBA's foreign exchange reserves increased by 18 percent year
on year and by 33.2 percent year on year.
Furthermore, the CBA's foreign exchange reserves will be $9
billion in 2022, up $1.9 billion (27 percent) from the previous
year.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01122023000187011040ID1107522542
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.