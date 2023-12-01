-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Currency Reserves Of Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Smash Prior Data


12/1/2023 10:09:13 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan's (CBA) foreign currency reserves amounted to $10.6 billion on December 1, 2023, Trend reports.

According to CBA data, it is one percent higher than the figure for the first day of the preceding month.

The CBA's foreign exchange reserves increased by 18 percent year on year and by 33.2 percent year on year.

Furthermore, the CBA's foreign exchange reserves will be $9 billion in 2022, up $1.9 billion (27 percent) from the previous year.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN01122023000187011040ID1107522542

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search