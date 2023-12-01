Qatar Health Ministry Urges Public To Learn More About HIV/AIDS

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the world commemorates World AIDS Day, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) is calling on people from all walks of life to learn more about HIV and AIDS and how it can be stopped.

World AIDS Day, observed on December 1st every year since 1988, is an international day dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection

According to Dr Abdullatif Al Khal, Deputy Chief Medical Officer and Head of Infectious Diseases at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), HIV is a transmittable disease that can be easily diagnosed and effectively treated.

"Early HIV testing early treatment are the key requirements for an effective response to end HIV and AIDS. The earlier HIV is diagnosed, the better the outcome of the treatment. People infected with HIV who start treatment early can expect to live a full healthy life. Through education within our communities and awareness it is possible end this epidemic,” said Dr Al Khal.

People who are infected and are receiving treatment don't transmit the virus to others. In addition, those who are at risk of HIV infection can protect themselves by taking preventive treatment which is available at the Communicable Disease Center at HMC.”

Dr Hamad Eid Al Romaihi, Director of the Health Protection and Communicable Disease Control Department at the Ministry of Public Health, said Qatar has put in place a National AIDS Program that is focused on raising awareness of the causative virus as well as providing comprehensive care to affected individuals.

"The Ministry of Public Health and our healthcare partners are committed to spreading awareness about HIV and AIDS. This means enhancing our efforts to educate the community about risks, how the virus is transmitted, and how they can be tested.”

This year's World AIDS Day theme is 'Let Communities Lead'. Organizations of communities living with, at risk of, or affected by HIV will be at the frontline of progress in the HIV response.

According to the 2023 UNAIDS Global AIDS Update, when countries have strong political commitment to ensure that people are placed first, while investing in proven strategies, breakthroughs in ending HIV/AIDS become evident.

In accordance with this, strong political will in Qatar has allowed to prioritize projects for prevention and control of HIV/AIDS, like the Communicable Disease Research Prioritization Project in which HIV/AIDS was a prime focus. With collaboration between key stakeholders and effective engagement of communities, the end of AIDS can be achieved.

To obtain more comprehensive information about sexually transmitted infections, visit the CDC website at hamad. For specific information and support related to HIV/AIDS, please contact +974 40254025.