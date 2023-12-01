King Meets With UK PM, Warns Against Catastrophic Outcomes Of Resuming War On Gaza, Targeting Densely Populated Areas

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Dubai, Dec. 1 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah, during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday, warned against the catastrophic outcomes of resuming the Israeli war on Gaza and targeting densely populated areas.At the meeting, held on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai, King Abdullah stressed the need for the international community and active players to push for a ceasefire, and to stop the forced displacement of Gazans.His Majesty expressed rejection of the forced displacement of Gaza residents internally or outside the Strip, noting that the world must grasp the danger of Israeli measures and prevent further massacres that nobody can accept or tolerate, which will also negatively impact the region.The King reiterated the need to allow the uninterrupted delivery of sufficient relief and medical aid to Gaza, stressing the need to sustain hospital operations, as well as maintain electricity, water, and fuel supplies, without interruptions.His Majesty said Jordan is working to enhance international coordination to maximise humanitarian aid to Gaza, and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of supplies, highlighting the "Coordinating Gaza Emergency Relief" meeting held in Amman on Thursday, with the participation of international organisations, UN agencies, and representatives of Arab and foreign countries.For his part, Prime Minister Sunak commended Jordan's humanitarian role in delivering aid to Gaza, and providing medical services to the Strip through the two field hospitals there.Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.