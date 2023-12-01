World Needs New Commitments To Fight Climate Change - UN

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 1. The world needs new
commitments to fight climate change, said President of the 78th
session of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis, during the World
Climate Action Summit (COP28), organized on the sidelines of the
28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change taking place in Dubai, Trend reports.
He noted that previous poor efforts have not been enough to turn
the tide on climate change and expressed hope that the discussions
in Dubai will have a good outcome.
"While our world is full of global challenges, perhaps none is
as serious and significant as the climate change crisis. The Paris
Agreement remains the best response to the multiple impacts of the
climate crisis. Conformity with the spirit of the Paris Agreement
is the ultimate goal of our discussions," said Francis.
According to him, the time of climate diplomacy is long gone,
grandiose commitments were made from high podiums that captured
public opinion, but it later turned out that these efforts were
either short-lived or not fully implemented.
Francis emphasized that the UN's prediction of 'global boiling'
is evidence that the world needs new, refocused commitments to
fight climate change.
"Progressive, transformative action is needed now to stabilize
the planet's temperature and ensure the sustainability of human
civilization. Efforts must be made to achieve the desired emission
reductions," he said.
