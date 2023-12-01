World Needs New Commitments To Fight Climate Change - UN

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 1. The world needs new commitments to fight climate change, said President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis, during the World Climate Action Summit (COP28), organized on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change taking place in Dubai, Trend reports.

He noted that previous poor efforts have not been enough to turn the tide on climate change and expressed hope that the discussions in Dubai will have a good outcome.

"While our world is full of global challenges, perhaps none is as serious and significant as the climate change crisis. The Paris Agreement remains the best response to the multiple impacts of the climate crisis. Conformity with the spirit of the Paris Agreement is the ultimate goal of our discussions," said Francis.

According to him, the time of climate diplomacy is long gone, grandiose commitments were made from high podiums that captured public opinion, but it later turned out that these efforts were either short-lived or not fully implemented.

Francis emphasized that the UN's prediction of 'global boiling' is evidence that the world needs new, refocused commitments to fight climate change.

"Progressive, transformative action is needed now to stabilize the planet's temperature and ensure the sustainability of human civilization. Efforts must be made to achieve the desired emission reductions," he said.

